Leh, September 1: The Indian Army on Tuesday once again foiled People's Republic of China's attempt to change the status quo by transgressing into the Indian Territory in the general areas of Chumar. According to reports, seeing the vehicles from the Indian side along with troops, the Chinese vehicle convoy returned back towards their bases. India-China Border Tension: Chinese Embassy in India Says 'Indian Troops Illegally Trespassed LAC Again at Southern Bank of Pangong Tso'.

Sources told news agency ANI that Indian security forces are on high alert all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to prevent any incursion by the Chinese in any sector. As per media reports, around seven to eight heavy vehicles of the Chinese army set off towards the Indian side of the LAC from their Chepuzi camp. In reaction, the Indian security forces also made precautionary deployments to prevent any intrusion.

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the attempt was made by China to transgress into Indian Territory in Pangong Tso region of Ladakh on August 31. The ministry added that the timely counter-action was initiated by India, which thwarted the Chinese bid to alter status quo along the LAC.

"On August 31, even as ground commanders of two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to timely defensive action, Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter status quo," the MEA statement read.

Earlier in the day reports also surfaced that the Indian Army now controlled key ridges n the south bank of the Pangong Lake. According to a report published in NDTV, India has now effective military control on the entire disputed area of the region. The Indian Army is now position in such a manner that it can defence the entire region till India's perception of the LAC.

