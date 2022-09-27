Barmer (Raj), Sep 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man inside the bathroom of a government school in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the incident took place on September 24, they said.

Also Read | Navratri 2022: No Entry Into Garba Dance Venues Without I-Card, Says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The man raped the girl in the bathroom of a government school, police said, adding that the accused has been identified.

A case is being registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab him, police said, adding that the medical examination of the victim has also been conducted.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Muslim Man Stabs His Former Hindu Wife to Death for Not Wearing 'Burqa' in Tilak Nagar, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)