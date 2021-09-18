Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday transferred the Kulgam senior superintendent of police a day after two militant attacks hit the south Kashmir district.

In an order, Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra said the government effected the transfers of three SSPs "in the interest of administration with immediate effect".

According to the order, Kulgam SSP Gurinderpal Singh (IPS) was transferred and was asked to report to the police headquarters, awaiting further posting.

Kupwara SSP G V Sundeep Chakravarthy (IPS) will succeed him in Kulgam, while SSP (Tech) CID headquarters Yougal Kumar Manhas moves Kupwara as the SSP.

A policeman and a non-local labourer were killed in two back-to-back attacks by militants in Kulgam district on Friday.

