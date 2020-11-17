Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) A day after Haryana and Punjab were lashed by rains, maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 25.9 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 24.8 degrees Celsius, down two notches against normal, while Hisar's maximum settled at 24 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

Karnal registered a high of 24.5 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius, down four notches while Ludhiana registered a maximum of 23.9 degrees Celsius, down three notches. Patiala's maximum settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two below normal limits.

According to the MeT Department forecast for Haryana and Punjab valid for the next four days, weather is likely to be dry during the period.

