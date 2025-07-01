Patna, Jul 1 (PTI) The Bihar government's Department of Industries, in collaboration with B.HUB BSFC and the Incubation Centre at IIT Patna, conducted the product launching event of Startup Spark 2.0.

The flagship event showcased the innovative products of Startups which are ready to be introduced in the market.

The event provided a platform for startups to connect, engage, and scale.

State's Industries Minister Nitish Mishra and senior officials, including Mihir Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries; Mukul Kumar Gupta, Director of Industries; Nikhil Dhanraj Nippanikar, Director of Handlooms and Sericulture; Shekhar Anand, Director (Technical Development) and Sudhir Kumar, Professor in-charge, IC-IITP were present at the event.

Cheques were also provided to the beneficiaries of the Startup India Seed fund scheme and winners of Spark 2.0 investment.

Mishra lauded the achievements of Startups in Bihar and urged all the stakeholders to contribute significantly to make the state the next biggest Startup hub.

He assured that the Department of Industries will continue to support the startups at the grassroots level and will lead the ecosystem towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Startup Spark 2.0 serves as a launchpad for Bihar's next big startups, providing them with exposure to investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

The initiative aligns with the Bihar Startup Policy 2022, which offers seed funding, coworking spaces, and mentorship to foster a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Mihir Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries, said Startup Spark 2.0 is more than an event - it's a movement to empower innovators and transform Bihar into a hub of entrepreneurial excellence.

