New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu on Saturday welcomed the Delhi High Court decision on terminating all cases where inquiries against minors in petty offences are pending and have remained inconclusive for over one year, saying if the cases had continued, it would have affected the mental health of children.

In a significant order, the Delhi High Court has "terminated with immediate effect" all cases, where inquiries against minors in alleged petty offences before the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB), are pending and have remained inconclusive for over one year in the national capital.

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights said children who come from poor background can not afford this long process.

"Children who are accused of having committed a petty crime are bullied in school. They are being called criminals and their friendship gets ended. If a child loses a friend, he or she will automatically have mental health issues.

"He will have depression and our system will try to drop him out from school and there are chances that he will get involved in drug addiction. We have prepared a recipe that make a hardcore criminal who is educated," Kundu said.

The court passed the order keeping in view the mandate of Section 14 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (JJ Act) which says that the inquiry against a child who has allegedly committed a petty offence shall conclude in four months from the date of the first production before the board unless the period is extended for a maximum of two months.

The court was informed by the DCPCR that as of June 30 this year, 795 cases pertaining to petty offences committed by juveniles were pending before the six JJBs here for a period between six months and one year and 1108 such cases are pending for more than one year.

