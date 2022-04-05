New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Delhi Commission For Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanding strict action against the author of a book for "glorifying the dowry system".

The 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by T K Indrani, as per its cover, is written according to the Indian Nursing Council syllabus.

The suggestion that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice is under the heading "The Merits of Dowry".

Taking cognisance of media reports, DCW wrote to Pradhan seeking strict action against the author "for glorifying the dowry system".

Maliwal sought penal action against the concerned officials involved in approving the textbook for nursing students.

She also gave recommendations to the minister for making the curriculum "Gender Inclusive" and "Gender Sensitive".

"This disturbing development completely defeats the Government of India's Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao agenda," she said.

Maliwal, through her letter, also highlighted that the incident was not an isolated one.

The letter also went on to express grave concern regarding the affects of such passages glorifying dowry in books upon the minds of the young students.

"DCW has demanded stringent action against the author of the passage and expressed dismay over the fact that even till date, use of masculine pronouns across textbooks and question papers in several domains was the norm," it said in a statement.

In the recommendations, Maliwal has asked the Centre to set up a national task force with a specific mandate to come up with sector and domain specific interventions to achieve the objective of making all curriculum gender inclusive and sensitive.

It also recommended penal provisions for ensuring action against individuals and officials who "justify spreading misogynist and patriarchal thoughts amongst students through their writings".

"Also, the concepts of consent, respect for women, their legal rights and negative impact of crimes against women should be included in the curriculum," they said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over the book.

