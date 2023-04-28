New Delhi, April 28: The Delhi Commission For Women has issued a notice to city police in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in a metro train, an official said on Friday.

The video is being widely circulated on social media wherein the man can be seen indulging in the "obscene act" while sitting in the Delhi Metro, the panel said, adding, "This is a very serious matter," it said. Delhi Metro Man's Masturbation Video: DCW Issues Notice After Clip of Guy Masturbating In Public Goes Viral.

Video: Man Masturbates in Delhi Metro

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and a detailed action taken report (ATR) by May 1. Calling the incident "sickening", Maliwal demanded exemplary action against the accused. Delhi Metro Man's Masturbation Video: DCW Issues Notice After Clip of Guy Masturbating In Public Goes Viral.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter."

"More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women safety is ensured in the Metro," she added.

