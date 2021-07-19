New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police demanding an FIR to be lodged against a woman who has allegedly uploaded a video clip of "vulgar dance" with her son on social media.

In order to gain popularity on social media, the woman has created a video wherein she can be seen dancing in a "vulgar and provocative manner" with a 10-12-year-old boy who she claims is her son, the panel said.

The video was posted on Instagram reels from an account that has more than 1.60 lakh followers.

"Taking suo motu cognisance in the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an FIR to be registered against the woman," it added.

The DCW has stated that in the video the woman performed such activities "which can be termed as sexual activities with a minor child".

"The actions of the lady cannot be deemed fit to be the behaviour of an adult person with a minor child, that too her own child," it said.

The commission has stated that her activities will not only severely affect the mental state of the child involved in the video, but will also cause a negative impact over the people including other children watching the video.

"The child in question, who appears to have been sexualised at such an early stage and is being taught to objectify his own mother, shall, if not checked today, be prone to objectifying other women as well and may develop a criminal mentality. The manner in which the male child in the video appears to be sexualised, it needs to be investigated whether he is/has been subjected to other forms of sexual abuse," it said.

The DCW, through its notice, has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter and arranged for counselling and rehabilitation of the child.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, “While social media acts as an amazing platform to showcase talent, people sometimes cross all limits of shamelessness in a pursuit of gaining popularity... We have also asked the police to get these posts deleted from all platforms."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)