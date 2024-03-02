New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished the farmhouse of a high-profile liquor baron, late Ponty Chaddha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, worth about 400 crores during an anti-encroachment drive, said a statement from DDA.

The demolition exercise, which is yet continuing claimed five acres of land on Friday, and today the exercise of demolition of the main building over the remaining land of the farmhouse is going on, added the statement.

It is to be noted that an earlier demolition drive in North East Delhi to reclaim government land, carried out between 13.01.2024 to 17.01.2024, at Gokulpuri in North East Delhi.

Unauthorized encroachments that included commercial showrooms, including banquet halls, a hotel, and a godown were demolished over about four acres of land.

Ponty Chadha and his younger brother Hardeep were killed in a fierce exchange of fire allegedly between the estranged siblings and their associates on a farmhouse in South Delhi in 2012, following a property dispute. (ANI)

