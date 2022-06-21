New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The DDA on Tuesday approved a proposal to change land use of a plot in Vasant Vihar for establishment of headquarters for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), officials said.

As of now, the force has no permanent office space for establishment of its headquarters, the DDA said.

The NDRF was created out of the Disaster Management Act 2005. With expansion, the NDRF is facing great difficulty to interface with its 16 Battalions and 28 regional response centres (RRCs) across India, it said in a statement.

"Due to non-availability of proper office space, it is very difficult to install National Emergency Communication Plan (NECP) at HQ NDRF. Hence to overcome this issue establishment of HQ DG NDRF at New Delhi is essential need of time," the DDA said.

Establishment of NDRF headquarters in the national capital is important from operational point of view to reduce response time and coordinate with other government departments and stakeholders, it added.

The Authority in its meeting on Tuesday gave the "final approval to a proposal for change of land use of 0.6769 ha (6769.60 sqm) of land at Vasant Vihar, New Delhi from 'Residential' to 'Government (G2)' allotted for establishment of headquarters for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)," the statement said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The approved final recommendations of the decisions taken today by the Authority will now be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification, the DDA said.

