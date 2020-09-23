Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse site which took place here on Monday rose to 35 on Wednesday, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed.

The deceased include Jhuber Khureshi, Faija Khureshi, Ayesha Khureshi, Siraj Abdul Sheikh, Fatma Jubera, Siraj Ahmed Sheikh among others.

The three-story building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

