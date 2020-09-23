Mumbai, September 23: On Tuesday, India and China issued a joint statement, several hours after the sixth round of military talks between the two sides concluded. The Himalayan neighbours stressed on stabilising the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while agreeing that more troops should not be sent to the frontline by either side.

The Health Ministry informed that India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. In addition to this, more than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. The Ministry said that higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall.

Facebook India Vice President Ajit Mohan moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday with a plea seeking the quashing of summons issued to him by the Delhi Assembly. His petition would be taken up for hearing by the apex court today. The summons were issued in connection to the hate speeches circulated on the social media site ahead of the riots in February.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai from Tuesday evening, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the financial capital. The local train services have also been affected in the city

