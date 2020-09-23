India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases & 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours.The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated & 90,020 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declares holiday for all pvt & govt establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has appeared public to come out of their homes only if necessary: BMC.
India's COVID-19 testing capacity surges to over 12 lakh daily tests: Health Ministry.
Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast, which he was observing against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September.
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai from Tuesday evening causing severe waterlogging and disrupting the local train services on Wednesday morning.
#WATCH महाराष्ट्र : भारी बारिश के चलते किंग सर्कल एरिया में भारी जलभराव हुआ। पानी में फंसी एक बस से यात्री उतरकर एक-दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर पानी के बीच से जाते हुए।
Mumbai, September 23: On Tuesday, India and China issued a joint statement, several hours after the sixth round of military talks between the two sides concluded. The Himalayan neighbours stressed on stabilising the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while agreeing that more troops should not be sent to the frontline by either side.
The Health Ministry informed that India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. In addition to this, more than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. The Ministry said that higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall.
Facebook India Vice President Ajit Mohan moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday with a plea seeking the quashing of summons issued to him by the Delhi Assembly. His petition would be taken up for hearing by the apex court today. The summons were issued in connection to the hate speeches circulated on the social media site ahead of the riots in February.
