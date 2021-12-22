Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Describing deaths due to road accidents a cause of worry, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed officials to identify factors contributing to road accidents and rectify black spots within three months.

He asked the health department to explore the possibility of developing more trauma centres near accident-prone highways to help accident victims during the crucial golden hour.

"Deaths due to road accidents are indeed a cause of worry. The government is making continuous efforts to make the public aware of road safety and is committed to enforce the rules and necessary interventions and facilities,” the Lt Governor said chairing a high-level meeting on road safety here.

He directed the officials to identify factors contributing to road accidents and take proactive measures, ensuring enforcement of safety laws in true spirit and making improvements in the response system and spreading awareness on road safety.

Sinha passed explicit directions to the officials to rectify black spots within three months.

"Traffic management has become more and more technology-driven. We need to make necessary technological interventions for highly effective road safety measures,” he said.

He said training of traffic police, strengthening manpower, generating awareness amongst the people, especially in educational institutions, crackdown on drunken driving and speed, and roping in volunteers for road safety programs would be important steps to address the challenges.

The Health and Medical Education Department has so far established eight trauma centres in various districts, particularly along the highways.

The Lt Governor advised replicating the effective traffic management models and collaborative efforts with different stakeholders to get the desired results on the ground.

He asked the departments concerned to explore the modalities and prepare a proposal for establishing integrated centres of inspection, certification and licensing in highly accident-prone areas of the Union Territory.

He also gave directions for conducting regular meetings of the district road safety committees for comprehensive and multi-sectoral road safety strategies.

