New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday informed that the total number of deaths caused by road accidents has increased in the national capital in 2021 as compared to 2020, that is, 1,180 people died last year and 1,151 in 2020.

He also shared the data about major traffic offences including red light jumping, overspeeding, triple riding, etc.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police during its annual press conference on Thursday, the total number of compounding challans are 1,74,166 and court challans are 10,71,712.

"In 2020, the total accidents were 3,976 in Delhi, out of which 1,119 were fatal accidents. In 2021, as many as 4,512 accidents were reported, of which 1,145 were fatal accidents. A total of 1,151 died due to road accidents in Delhi in 2020 whereas, in 2021, a total of 1,180 died in fatal accidents reported," Asthana said while addressing a press conference.

He also said that the police had registered over 700 cases in the Northeast Delhi riots out of which around 62 cases are being investigated by the crime branch.

"As far as Northeast Delhi riots are concerned, we had registered over 700 cases. Out of these, around 62 cases are being investigated by the Crime Branch. One case of the larger conspiracy is being investigated by SPL Cell. Rest of the cases being probed at local Police Station level," he added.

Northeast riots broke out on the night of February 23, 2020.

Asthana further said that the cases registered against women also increased in the year 2021 as compared to the year 2020.

"In the year 2021, a total of 1,969 cases were registered against women. In the year 2020, this number was 1,618. That is, an increase of 21 per cent. 99 per cent of first-timers and cases of rape by unknown persons have come down," he added.

Similarly, where more than 7,000 cases of snatching were registered in the year 2020, in the year 2021 this number increased to about 8,800. That is an increase of about 17 per cent. In 2021, about 36,000 cases of motor vehicle thefts were registered, said Delhi Police. (ANI)

