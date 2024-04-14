India News | Debt-ridden Farmer Commits Suicide in Latur

Apr 14, 2024
Latur, Apr 14 (PTI) A 48-year-old farmer, who suffered crop losses and was unable to repay a loan, allegedly committed suicide at his house in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday, police said.

Nasir Lalamhamand Maujan-Mujewar (48) allegedly hanged himself at his home in Shirur-Anantpal taluka in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Nasir had borrowed Rs 1.30 lakh from a nationalised bank two and a half years ago and suffered crop losses, he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

