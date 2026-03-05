Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the state government will decide upon the distribution of internal reservation in a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara addressed the demand for equitable distribution of the 17 per cent quota within the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and a demand to provide a separate one per cent reservation to nomadic communities.

On internal reservation, says, "The government has already agreed to provide internal reservation. However, issues have surfaced regarding confusion in the distribution of this reservation. There is a concern that during the roster preparation, one specific category might receive a higher share of the reservation. The matter will be discussed again in the Cabinet meeting. We will proceed based on the final decision reached during the Cabinet discussions."

"A decision was previously made to provide 17 per cent internal reservation for the SC community. However, there is now a demand to provide a separate one per cent for nomadic communities (Alemaris). The court has also stayed the 56 per cent reservation limit," he added.

Agreeing to the BJP's demand to implement the internal reservation policy for the government recruitments announced on Wednesday, the Home Minister said, "These are significant matters that require extensive discussion before a decision is made. That is why we are discussing this in the Cabinet; differences of opinion are bound to exist. Regardless of the opinions, a final decision will be taken after the Cabinet debate. Orders for recruitment in our department were issued yesterday. Internal reservation will be implemented during this recruitment process. This will be the primary topic of discussion in today's Cabinet meeting."

Last year, the Karnataka Cabinet had announced an internal reservation for 101 caste communities, a decision based on the 1,766-page survey report by the Justice Das Commission.

The fresh row came after Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra asked the state government to fill vacancies through "internal reservation" for marginalised communities and create employment opportunities for the youth. He warned that if these actions are not taken, it will be inevitable for the BJP to launch an intense agitation against the Congress government.

Addressing the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Malleswaram, he claimed that the BJP had previously increased the reservation quota to 56% to ensure justice for all communities.

"Whether you fill 50,000 vacant posts or one lakh posts is up to you (Karnataka CM). Our demand is to fill all vacant posts. The BJP government had increased internal reservation to 56 per cent to ensure justice to all communities. Based on that, these vacancies must be filled by considering internal reservation for oppressed and marginalised communities," said Vijayendra.

Last month, protesters from the Lambani community, a nomadic community in Karnataka, protested and interrupted an event addressed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, claiming injustice due to the internal reservation policy. (ANI)

