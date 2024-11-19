New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The beautifully decked-up Assam Pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2024 at 'Bharat Mandapam' has attracted quite a good number of visitors, business leaders, industry experts, and delegates.

The Assam Pavilion houses as many as 36 stalls showcasing a wide array of products from handloom and textiles to water hyacinth and tea to brass metal.

Also Read | UP Assembly By Elections 2024: NDA, INDIA Bloc To Lock Horns Across 9 Seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 20, Check Name of Candidates and Constituencies Here.

Different state government departments and undertakings like Assam Tourism, Assam Industrial Development Corporation, NEDFi, Directorate of Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, and Assam Government Marketing Corporation Ltd are actively participating in the event.

Additional Secretary, Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department, Assam, and MD, Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, P Uday Praveen inaugurated the Assam Pavilion.

Also Read | JEE Main 2025: Over 7.8 Lakh Students Register for January’s Joint Entrance Examination, Know FAQs and Last Date To Register at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The 43rd edition of the trade fair is being organized by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) in the national capital from November 14 to 27.

This year's event titled 'Viksit Bharat@2047', provides an ideal platform for Assam to showcase the vision of a 'Viksit Assam@2047' (Developed Assam 2047) by focusing on strong industrial growth and development.

The Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is well represented in the Assam Pavilion. Stalls displaying cane and bamboo, handloom and handicrafts, terracotta, woodcraft, brass metal, food processing products, and tea reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of Assam. One District One Product (ODOP) and emerging startups from the state are also taking part in the fair.

The stall on Agar and its derivatives by MJI Perfumes, an initiative supported by the Assam government has been a center of attraction. MJI Perfumes is said to be Assam's first licensed manufacturing cum retail store for perfume and agar. Under the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020, the state government supports Agar cultivation and its allied industries -- perfumes to critical chemical Ingredients of medicines.

The Assam Pavilion highlights the state's progress in various sectors including manufacturing, technology, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as its vision to transform into a major economic hub in the eastern India region.

Visitors get to know about Assam's unprecedented development journey and its slew of future initiatives such as the development of advanced semiconductor facilities aimed at making the state a leader in high-technology manufacturing.

The Pavilion also highlights the state's emphasis on the renewable energy sector, the establishment of the Unity Mall project to promote ODOP, and the government's initiatives in the field of healthcare to improve accessibility among the entire community.

Notably, a special feature of the event will be 'Assam Day' celebrations on November 22 at Amphitheatre 1 (near Hall No 5) at the Bharat Mandapam from 6.00 to 7.30 pm. The function is expected to be graced by Assam's industries and cultural affairs minister Bimal Borah.

Visitors will be able to witness the rich cultural mosaic of Assam through Bihu dance, Satriya dance, Tiwa and Karbi folk dances, and solo performances by a popular Assam-based singer Neel Akash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)