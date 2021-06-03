Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): A 75-year old woman Mutyala Girijamma, who was presumed dead by her family due to COVID-19 after being told by hospital authorities, came to her home to their surprise on Wednesday. The family had mistakenly performed last rites after taking body from mortuary presuming it to be her body.

Girijamma was infected with coronavirus and subsequently declared dead and cremated on May 15. She returned to her house in Jaggaiahpet town of Krishna district on Wednesday after more than two weeks of her family performing her last rites.

She was admitted to Vijayawada government hospital on May 12 after being tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Her husband Gaddaiah met her at the hospital the next day. But on May 15 he was informed by hospital authorities Girijamma had succumbed to her illness.

According to Girijamma's nephew Nagu, hospital authorities asked Gaddaiah to search for her body in the mortuary.

"My uncle found a body like that of his wife. Hospital authorities had issued a death certificate. The family members took that body to Jaggaiahpet and performed final rites on that day. Girijamma's son Ramesh also died of Corona on May 23. A prayer meeting for both Girijamma and Ramesh was conducted at Jaggaiahpet on Tuesday," he said.

Girijamma returned to Jaggaiahpet on Wednesday after getting being discharged from the hospital following the completion of her treatment.

As nobody went back to the hospital assuming her dead, Girijamma traveled to her town on her own shocking her relatives and neighbours. Nagu, who was also surprised with his aunt's arrival, asked whose fault it was that Girijamma was declared dead. (ANI)

