Kandla (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, Gujarat, recently teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT BHU Varanasi) to host a significant One-Day Workshop on "Hydrogen - Next Generation Fuel: Pathway & Challenges" at DPA's Centre of Excellence in Gandhidham.

This collaborative effort highlighted the increasing importance of Ports-Academia-Industry partnerships in promoting a greener future for India's maritime sector.

The workshop spotlighted hydrogen's pivotal role in shaping India's green maritime future, attracting officials from major ports, industry leaders, and experts. These initiatives contribute to India's Net Zero 2050 vision and decarbonization efforts in the maritime sector.

According to a post on X by DPA, the workshop was attended by officials from all major ports, industry leaders, and subject experts. Discussions focused on hydrogen's role as a clean and next-generation fuel and its potential in shaping India's green maritime future.

Deendayal Port Authority has been actively promoting green hydrogen, with a 1 MW green hydrogen plant already commissioned at Kandla, part of a larger 10 MW project. Major industrial partners like Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Reliance are involved in setting up giga-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia plants.

The Government of India has declared DPA Kandla a green hydrogen hub, aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission and Maritime India Vision 2030.

Kandla, also known as the Deendayal Port Authority, is a seaport in the Kutch District of Gujarat state in western India, near the city of Gandhidham. Located on the Gulf of Kutch, it is one of the major ports on the west coast. Kandla was constructed in the 1950s as the chief seaport serving western India, after the partition of India from Pakistan left the port of Karachi in Pakistan. (ANI)

Meanwhile, on August 15, DPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh on the sidelines of the 79th Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony said that DPA Kandla is taking several initiatives to boost the methanol, green ammonia, and green hydrogen sectors, aiming to establish a large ecosystem and secure a place on the global maritime map.

"Kandla Port is also taking initiatives to boost the methanol, green ammonia, and green hydrogen sectors, aiming to establish a large ecosystem and secure a place on the global maritime map," the DPA Chairperson told ANI.

Singh further added that DPA Kandla has been declared a green hydrogen hub and the port authority is taking every necessary step to promote the ecosystem of green hydrogen.

"The Government of India has declared Deendayal Port Authority as a green hydrogen hub, and we are aiming to promote the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including green ammonia and green methanol. Major industrial partners like L&T, Reliance, and others are in the process of setting up giga-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia plants," Singh added. (ANI)

