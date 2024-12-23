Sirsa (Haryana) [India], December 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala in Sirsa on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that he had good relations with the former CM and his work inspired a lot of people.

"I had very good relations with him. I and several other people were inspired by the kind of work he had done. He served the people of the state and the farmers and was the Chief Minister of Haryana for five terns. His loss will effect me personally. I pray that his soul rests in peace," Singh said speaking to the media.

In a post on X, Singh wrote that Chautala was a strong pillar of Haryana politics and would be remembered for his outspokenness, hardwork and commitment towards the farmer's welfare.

"Om Prakash Chautala ji has been a strong pillar of Haryana politics who will always be remembered for his outspokenness, hard work and commitment towards farmer welfare," the post read.

Further, the Defence Minister added that Chautala was the son of a stalwart Chaudhary Devi Lal but had created his own distinct identity.

"Chautalaji was the son of a stalwart like Chaudhary Devi Lal ji but he created his own distinct identity. In my political life, I got the opportunity to work with Om Prakash Chautala ji many times. The conversations I had with him on many occasions will always remain fresh in my memory. He was a true soldier of the politics of non-Congressism. I salute his memory,' the post further read.

OP Chautala passed away on December 20 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Earlier on December 21, the Haryana Chef Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle." (ANI)

