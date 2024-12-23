Hyderabad December 23: The Borabanda police arrested the parents of a minor girl for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old man in 2023, suspecting him of raping their daughter. The victim, identified as O Kumar, had reportedly lured the Class 7 girl through social media by promising her opportunities in the film industry.

According to a report by Times Of India, the minor had befriended O Kumar through social media, where he promised her a chance to act in films. Without informing her parents, she met Kumar, who allegedly confined her in a room in Yousufguda and attempted to assault her. However, the girl managed to escape. She was later found by Balanagar police, wandering the streets, and taken to a state home, where she claimed to be an orphan. Meanwhile, her concerned parents reviewed her tablet and discovered details about Kumar. Hyderabad Shocker: Migrant Worker Beats Wife to Death With Stick in Malkajgiri, Feeds Toddy to 1-Year-Old Daughter While on the Run; Arrested.

The parents contacted O Kumar under a false pretext and arranged a meeting. When Kumar denied knowing the whereabouts of the minor after she left his place, the couple attacked him multiple times, leading to his death from the injuries. In an attempt to cover their tracks, they placed his body in a car, drove it to Nagarjunasagar, and dumped it in the left canal, tying a stone to ensure it would sink. The case resurfaced when Kumar's brother-in-law discovered the missing man's auto-rickshaw in use by someone else. Upon investigation, police traced the vehicle, which had its original registration number replaced with a fake one. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Strangles 19-Year-Old Pregnant Wife to Death After Months of Abuse in Balapur, Investigation Underway.

Upon questioning the driver, police discovered that O Kumar had been murdered. They also learned that the minor, who had been absent during the crime, returned home six months later. "When an adoption inquiry was made, she revealed that she was not an orphan and shared details about her parents. She was then sent back to her family," said a Borabanda police official involved in the investigation.

