India News | Defence Secretary Shows Symptoms of COVID-19: Sources

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, following which the defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise, official sources said.

At least 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine after reports of Kumar showing symptoms of COVID-19 emerged on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala's Malappuram: Ratan Tata Calls It 'Meditated Murder'.

There was no official word on whether the defence secretary has tested positive for the disease.

The defence ministry spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

Also Read | 129 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Telangana: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

Two senior military officials said Kumar tested positive for COVID-19.

It is learnt that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not attend office as part of a precautionary measure.

The offices of the defence minister, the defence secretary, the Army Chief and the Navy Chief are on the first floor of the South Block.

It is not immediately known whether Kumar has been admitted to any hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)