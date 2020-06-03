India News | Delhi: 2 Drown in Yamuna While Taking Bath

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Two youths drowned while taking a bath in Yamuna in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, police said on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Kunal (18), a resident of Noida's Chhalara village, and Rohit (15), a resident of Sadarpur Village, they said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi, Tremors Felt in Parts of NCR: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

"On Tuesday at 1.27 pm, information was received regarding two youths who drowned in Yamuna river near Madanpur Khadar, Kalindi Kunj area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Police personnel reached the spot and found 10 to 12 people searching for Kunal and Rohit, they said.

Also Read | India-China Standoff: Chinese Troops Move Few Hundred Yards Back in Galwan Nala Area, Say Sources.

A rescue operation was launched but initially the victims couldn't be traced, however, on Wednesday the bodies were recovered, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)