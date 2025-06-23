New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has recovered 265 stolen or lost high-end mobile phones and returned them to their owners under the special initiative "Operation Track Back", an official on Monday said.

An official event was held in this regard at the Aadarsh Auditorium at the police headquarters here on Monday, police said.

"During our first 'Operation Track Back', a total of 216 recovered phones were handed over to their owners in February," said the police officer.

Such initiatives not only bring relief to rightful owners but also strengthen public trust in policing, he added.

The Crime Branch officials said the operation targeted mobile phone smugglers and thieves active across Delhi-NCR.

Multiple raids were conducted over the last four months by several teams, leading to the arrest of 29 people and the resolution of 72 criminal cases, police said.

"Among the major breakthroughs, a team recovered 117 phones, 25 of which were linked to registered e-FIRs and another 34 to lost mobile reports from Delhi and other states," said the officer.

"Another team apprehended two men, identified as Bharat and Rahul, and seized 40 snatched or stolen phones from their possession," he added.

Despite operational challenges such as locked or non-functional devices, the Crime Branch teams verified the ownership details using FIR records and IMEI databases.

The mobile phones confirmed to be legitimate were returned to their owners, while verification of the remaining devices is ongoing, police said.

