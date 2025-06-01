New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A 32-year-old woman, identified as Menaka Singh, was allegedly strangled to death in the Baljeet Nagar area under the Patel Nagar police station, Delhi Police reported on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, information was received regarding a murder in the Baljeet Nagar area of PS Patel Nagar. It was found that a 32-year-old lady identified as Menaka Singh was strangled. She was a homemaker whose husband works as a salesman in a Kirti Nagar furniture store.

The accused, Dharmendra Kumar, aged 28 years, has been arrested.

He works at a printing press. The motivation behind the situation is an illicit relationship that led to a quarrel. (ANI)

