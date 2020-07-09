New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Four men were arrested from Shahdara's GTB enclave area for allegedly duping people on the pretext of allotting them licenses for opening petrol pumps, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jony (34), a resident of Nand Nagri, Ramakant (55), a resident of Gokalpuri, Rajiv Dikshit (52), a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar and Anurag (32), a resident of Roshanpura, they said.

A complainant named Pawan Kumar, who is differently-abled, told police that Dikshit was an acquaintance and he had introduced him to Ramakant and Jony. The duo claimed to have contacts in the ministry of petroleum, a senior police officer said.

They convinced him to apply for a petrol pump license and assured that they could get one allotted in his name, police said.

Later, the accused informed Kumar that he will have to spend Rs 2,75,00,000 which he could pay in installments, they said, adding that the accused cheated the man of Rs 31 lakh.

“During investigation, it was revealed that their contacts in the ministry of petroleum were all fake. Police asked the complainant to call the accused persons to his house for paying the remaining amount," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

“Later, Jony, Ramakant and Dikshit came to the residence of Kumar... Police apprehended them when the complainant gave them two cheques of Rs 9.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash,” he added.

Interrogation revealed that Dikshit and Ramakant used to work at a petrol pump. The duo, along with Jony and Anurag, would dupe people on the pretext of allotting them petrol pumps, the DCP said.

