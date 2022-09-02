New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for allegedly stealing soil from a highway project in west Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Parhlad (50), Raju (20) and Sabir (35), residents of Rohini Sector-20, and Naresh (26), a resident of Prem Nagar.

On Wednesday, information was received regarding some people taking away the material that was part of construction work being carried out at Mundka Industrial Area.

Police reached the spot where an engineer in a construction company -- Devender Partap Singh -- alleged that the incident of soil theft was being reported from the site, a senior officer said.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the security and patrolling staff deployed nearby the site confirmed the theft. The soil was being taken out from Bakkarwala to Mundka Industrial side, the police officer said.

When they made some noise, all four suspected persons fled away leaving behind one JCB machine, one tractor-trolley carrying soil and one motorcycle on the spot, the officer said, adding that the vehicles were recovered by them.

The motorcycle was found registered in the name of one Bharat Lal who said he had sold his motorcycle to his relative Parhlad. Later, Parhlad along with Naresh, Sabir and Raju, was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Parhlad disclosed he owns a JCB and two tractor trollies. He along with his associates conspired to steal the soil from the construction sites and to sell it at high rates, police added.

