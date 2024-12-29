New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): To address rising concerns over the unauthorized stay of migrants including Bangladeshi nationals in the capital, the Delhi Police has intensified efforts to identify, detain and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents.

DCP South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said that as part of the drive by South District Delhi Police seven illegal migrants from Bangladesh were detected, which included 5 women and 2 men.

They were carrying Bangladesh IDs with them. Some are working at the construction sites while some are planning to enrol themselves in beauty parlours. After further verification, they were deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

"South District Delhi Police has started a campaign to nab illegal Bangladeshi immigrants throughout Delhi. We nabbed 5 Bangladeshi illegal migrants last week and 7 today, which includes 5 women and 2 men... We found Bangladesh IDs on them. Some were working on construction sites and others were planning to work in beauty parlours. After further verification, we deported them through FRO...," said DCP South Delhi Ankit Chauhan.

As part of the drive, the Delhi Police have carried out a series of targeted operations and joint inspections across the South West District. Special teams comprising officers from local police stations, and special units have been deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants.

During the verification drive, door-to-door verifications were conducted and almost 400 families were checked and their documents were collected. Verification forms (Parcha-12) were sent to their respective addresses in West Bengal for verification. A special team was also constituted and sent to West Bengal for manual verification of suspects, said the police. (ANI)

