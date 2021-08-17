New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Monu and several others were booked for holding a bike rally without permission on Independence Day.

According to Delhi Police, Kuldeep Monu, AAP councillor Dheerendra Goutam and party in charge of Kondli assembly constituency Anita Bhatt were leading a bike rally on August 15. Around 25 people holding national flags assembled in Kalyanpuri area.

The police said the leaders and their supporters did not follow COVID norms and most of them were not even wearing a mask.

According to Delhi Police, no permission was granted to Monu and others to hold such a rally.

The cases have been registered at Kalyanpuri Police station. (ANI)

