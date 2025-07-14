New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): In view of the "inclement weather conditions," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday advised passengers to consider alternative modes of transport, including Metro, to reach the airport and "avoid potential delays."

A fresh spell of rains occured in the national capital on Monday morning with the India Meteorological Department forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in the entire Delhi and NCR on July 14.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays," the DIAL said in the travel advisory.

Delhi, on Sunday, also witnessed heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in many parts of the national capital.

A traffic jam was witnessed at Rajiv Chowk as vehicular movement slowed down, following heavy rainfall.

Delhi has experienced incessant rainfall since Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads are submerged under water. Traffic also came to a standstill in many parts of the national capital following the heavy rainfall. (ANI)

