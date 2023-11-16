New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): To facilitate the smooth movement of people with hidden disabilities, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday introduced a range of special services aimed at enhancing the travel experience for such individuals at Delhi Airport.

Aligned with the globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, DIAL has transformed Delhi Airport into a Sunflower Airport and sensitised all passenger-facing partners through this programme with a globally developed framework.

Under this initiative, DIAL has introduced a variety of merchandise options, including sunflower lanyards, pin badges, and wristbands. These discreet yet identifiable items allow passengers to signal their need for assistance from airport staff. The sunflower merchandise is available for collection at the helpdesks and information counters located within the terminals.

By donning the Sunflower lanyard, pin, or wristband, individuals with hidden disabilities can easily and discreetly identify themselves and make their needs known to the airport staff, who will empathetically approach them and provide the necessary help.

Delhi Airport has conducted comprehensive training for all its passenger-facing staff members on the nuances of hidden disabilities and how to approach an individual wearing the Sunflower emblem. This will ensure that the passengers are dealt with care throughout their journey.

"The introduction of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative perfectly aligns with GMR's unwavering commitment to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all passengers. We acknowledge that travel can be challenging for individuals with hidden disabilities, and our goal is to create an environment that is sensitive, supportive, and accommodating," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

The implementation of the Sunflower Programme underscores Delhi Airport's dedication to embracing diversity and nurturing an all-inclusive atmosphere. By extending these specialised services, the airport aspires to empower passengers with hidden disabilities to travel with confidence, knowing that they have the necessary support at every step of their journey. (ANI)

