New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The strike called by drivers attached to ride-hailing apps, such as Uber and Ola, demanding subsidy on CNG prices and revision of fare rates will continue, even as there was slight respite for commuters on the second day of the stir on Tuesday as autos were back on roads.

Auto-rickshaw and yellow-black taxi unions, which were a part of the strike on Monday, have decided to postpone their demonstration bringing much-needed relief to Delhiites.

Ravi Rathore, president of the Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association Delhi, which represents drivers attached to app-based cab aggregators, said that the strike will continue on Wednesday.

"We had a meeting with Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in which he said that he cannot hike fares of cabs plying with app based cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. So, we have decided to continue our strike on Wednesday,” Rathore told PTI.

As the app-based cabs remained off the roads, several people faced difficulties due to non-availability of rides and surge pricing.

"I am trying to book a cab for my office in Noida Film City from Mayur Vihar but the fare is high due to the strike. I usually pay around Rs 300, but today the estimated fare is around Rs 700," Nilesh Kumar, a commuter, said earlier in the day.

However, the impact of the strike was minimised on Tuesday as auto-rickshaws and yellow-black taxis resumed services.

"I tried booking a cab but the waiting period was about 15-20 minutes and that too at higher rates. Since autos were plying today, so I decided to take an auto to Lajpat Nagar from AIIMS," another commuter, Deepika Chaudhary, said.

The strike did show its effect in Delhi's satellite towns like Noida and Gurgaon too, with commuters finding it difficult to get cabs or being charged much higher than usual.

The charges remained inflated till 11 am and somewhat normal during the lean afternoon hours.

Joginder, a bike-cab rider, said he was taking customers only within Noida and straightaway cancelling requests for Delhi or even Ghaziabad.

"I get around a dozen rides on a normal weekday by lunch time. Today, I have done only five rides in that duration. The fares have been higher though," Joginder told PTI.

The driver's association also said that any decision to turn it into an indefinite strike will be taken on Wednesday.

Cab drivers also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar to press for their demands.

"We will again hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday where we will take a call regarding indefinite strike," Rathore told PTI.

Rathore said apart from the subsidy on CNG the government should also consider revision of fares.

"It has become tough for auto and cab drivers to survive after a hike in fuel prices. Fares of app-based cabs have not been revised for a long time in the city. Seeing the steep rise in CNG prices, the government should increase fares," Rathore demanded.

