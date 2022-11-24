New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): As many as four members of a self-made group named 'Azad Group' indulged in the supply of arms and ammunition to various parts of the country was apprehended by the Delhi Police Special cell, informed officials on Thursday. The gang leader of the group has been identified as Abhishek Bharadwaj who created a YouTube channel in the name of "Azadgroupmunger", an Instagram Id in the name of "azadgroup011" and a Facebook profile in the name of "Azadgroupmunger", informed officials.

The special cell officers recovered a cache of arms and ammunition that included two semi-automatic pistols, two extra pistol magazines, 20 live cartridges one single-shot pistol and 2 live cartridges.

The Delhi Police Special cell officers said that it was from these social media platforms that Abhishek Bharadwaj came in contact with other associates and included them in his gang for running an arms supply racket.

The gang members were procuring illicit arms and ammunition from Luv Kumar, Abhijeet and Kunal and further sold them to their contacts based in Vishakhapatnam (A.P), Bhuvneshwar (Orrisa), Agartala (Tripura), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Punjab for the last three years, informed officials.

All four accused were apprehended from the roadside beneath Mahipalpur Flyover "U" turn, Delhi when they came to celebrate their gang leader's birthday.

As per the Delhi Police Special cell officials, they had also planned to make celebratory firing on the isolated roadside from the arms and ammunition recovered from them.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

