New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Public school students in Uttar Pradesh will soon get entrepreneurship lessons, with the state government collaborating with an edu-tech start-up, according to officials.

The collaboration with Delhi-based start up Kidzpreneur aims to impart entrepreneurship skills to government school students.

"Students are showing keen interest to learn entrepreneurship skills. It is promising to note that girls' participation is more compared to boys. In our state, it is indeed very encouraging. At the preliminary stage itself, school students not only brought innovative ideas but also had the clarity to explain as to how they wanted to execute them.

"Kidzpreneur is expected to further hone their talent and help them reach great heights," said Abhishek Tiwari, Advisor, Start-up Program, UP Government.

Several schools have been approached by the state officials for "Ideathon" and more than 15 have expressed their willingness to be a part of the initiative.

