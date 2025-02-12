New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): After winning the elections in Delhi, many newly elected MLAs of BJP paid a courtesy call to party national president JP Nadda in the Parliament on Tuesday. The BJP MLAs included Anil Sharma, Shikha Roy, Satish Upadhyay, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijendra Gupta, Ajay Mahawar, Rekha Gupta, Kapil Mishra, Kulwant Rana and Anil Goyal.

BJP is all set to form the government in Delhi after a gap of 27 years. This development comes after the party's impressive performance in the recent elections.

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi elections and secured only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls, while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, ending over 10 years rule of the Kejriwal government.

While the name of the next Chief Minister is yet to be officially announced, speculation is rife about who among the 48 elected MLAs will be chosen for the top post. Earlier in the day, BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda paid floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary at the BJP headquarters.

Nadda was accompanied by several other leaders of the party.Taking to X, Nadda said that his thoughts, teachings and ideal life are always a source of inspiration for all.

"On the death anniversary of the ideological founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party, our ideal and revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, today, I paid tribute to him by offering flowers to his statue at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. His great thoughts, teachings and ideal life are always a source of inspiration for all of us," he posted on X.

Paying his heartfelt tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP national president said that he had set high ideals in Indian politics with his thoughts and considered the prosperity of the last person in the society as the standard of the nation's prosperity.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968. Apart from being a serious philosopher and a profound thinker, he was a dedicated organiser and leader who established the highest standards of personal purity and dignity in public life.

Since the inception of the BJP, he has been its ideological guide and source of moral inspiration. His political philosophy is a comprehensive alternative philosophy of life that paves the way for political functioning and governance skills in accordance with the needs of mankind and in accordance with our natural habitat. (ANI)

