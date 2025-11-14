By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI.

All State Medical Councils have been informed about the decision.

The order has been issued to all medical councils regarding the removal of the above four doctors on November 14, 2025.

"These doctors registered with the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council have been found to be involved in the above-referenced case on the basis of evidence collected by the investigating agencies," the order read.

"And whereas, such association or conduct is prima facie inconsistent with the standards of ethical propriety, integrity and public trust expected of members of the medical profession and attracts the provisions of Clause 1.1.1 and 1.1.2 of Chapter 1 of the indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002," it added.

"And whereas, in exercise of the powers conferred under V(2) of Terms of Reference of s.0. 362 dated 2010.2021, the Jammu & Kashmir Medical have ordered the cancellation of registration of Dr. Muzaffar. Ahmad (Registration INios Council 14680/ 2017), Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather (Registration No. 15892/ 2019), and Dr. Muzamil Shakeel (Registration No. 15130/ 2018), with directions that their names be removed from the Register of Medical Practitioners maintained by the Council with immediate effect. Consequent upon such removal, the said practitioner shall cease to be entitled to practice medicine or to hold any appointment as a medical practitioner till further orders," it read.

The order also mentioned the Removal of the name of Dr. Shaheen Saeed (Registration No. 45961/ 2022) from IMR/NMR.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered FIR No. 162/2025 at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar, against Dr. Uttar Shaheen Saeed (Registration No. 45961/2022 with Uttar Pradesh Medical Council) and others under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act.

The FIR, registered on October 19, 2025, invokes Sections 13, 16, 17, 18-B, 19, 20, 33, 39, and 40 of UAPA; Section 61(2), 147, 148, 152, and 351(2) of BNS; Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act; and Sections 7/25/27 of the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, these doctors related to Al-Falah University made the headlines, after it was revealed that Dr Umar, who was driving the car that exploded near the historic Red Fort, used to live in Al-Falah Medical College.

Delhi police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the Delhi blast case, as they had an alleged link to past terror cases.

Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks.

Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

However, Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating that the University has no connection with the accused beyond their official capacities, and that no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored on the University premises.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. (ANI)

