New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Sadar Bazar area of New Delhi on Wednesday.

Four fire tenders were deployed to the site to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

