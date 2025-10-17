New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming winter season during its 25th meeting on Friday.

The review included implementation of GRAP and Statutory Directions regarding control of vehicular emissions, industrial emissions, and incidents of stubble burning in the region, etc., during the meeting, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

According to the statement, the direction no 95 dates October 1, authorised Deputy Commissioners / District Collectors / District Magistrates in the States of Punjab, Haryana, NCR areas of Rajasthan (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh (NCR) and in the NCT of Delhi to file a complaint before jurisdictional judicial magistrate, in case of inaction in respect of officials, including nodal officers and supervisory officers at various levels and Station House Officers, responsible for effective enforcement towards ensuring elimination of paddy stubble burning in their respective jurisdiction, was ratified during the meeting.

The commission also reviewed another direction, issued on April 23, in light of the practical challenges raised by stakeholders and the recent Supreme Court Order dated September 26, which lifted exemptions earlier granted to vehicles carrying essential commodities.

"Keeping in view the Order of the Supreme Court, CAQM decided to amend Direction No. 88, directing a strict ban on entry of any commercial goods vehicle, viz. LGV, MGV and HGV, other than BS-VI, CNG, LNG and EV, into Delhi with effect from November 1, except such vehicles that are registered in Delhi. However, all BS-IV commercial goods vehicles viz. LGVs, MGVs and HGVs are permitted to enter Delhi till October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure. CAQM directed all enforcement agencies to ensure effective monitoring at border entry points", the statement mentioned.

The CAQM also reviewed Direction No. 89, concerning the liquidation of large fleets of EoL Vehicles from Delhi-NCR. In view of the Order of the Supreme Court dated August 12, directing that no coercive steps be taken against owners of vehicles on the ground that they are 10 years old (in case of Diesel engine) and 15 years old (in case of petrol engine), the Commission decided to keep implementation of Direction No. 89 in abeyance until further orders.

Further, Winter Action Plans, prepared by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and NCR States following the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 17th September 2025, were also reviewed by the Commission. State Government authorities of Punjab, Haryana, and UP were urged to maintain a strict vigil on incidents of stubble burning, take steps for the optimum utilisation of CRM machines, ensure monitoring of supply chain management for ex-situ applications, enforce effective measures, and intensify the IEC campaign.

The high number of active fire incidents reported in the adjoining areas of the NCR in UP and Rajasthan was highlighted, and the State Governments of UP and Rajasthan were instructed to maintain close vigilance on the neighbouring districts to eliminate stubble-burning events. Regarding open MSW and biomass burning complaints, the Commission directed that all States should prioritise and resolve such issues within 24 hours, especially during this period.

The CAQM also noted the Order of the Supreme Court dated October 15, which allows sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to 20 only at designated locations in NCR, identified by the DCs/ DMs in consultation with the District Superintendent of Police.

"The sale will be restricted to licensed traders, and the sale of firecrackers into NCR from outside and the sale or purchase through e-commerce networks remains prohibited. Use of firecrackers is allowed only between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM on the day before and on Diwali. The use or sale of banned materials such as barium compounds or firecrackers joined in series (laris) remains strictly prohibited. District-level patrolling teams have been directed to ensure strict on-ground enforcement", the statement mentioned.

Further, CPCB, in consultation with the State Pollution Control Boards and their respective regional offices within the districts coming under the NCR, would monitor the air quality index in their respective jurisdictions starting from October 14 to October 25. Regional Offices of the State Pollution Control Boards shall also take samples of sand and water from sites having higher density of use of firecrackers for analysis, along with such monitoring of air quality. (ANI)

