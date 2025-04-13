New Delhi, April 13: A man died after falling from the Peeragarhi Flyover in the national capital after a car collided with the two-wheeler he was driving, Delhi Police said. The incident occurred on Saturday, around 7:45 PM, near Navjeevan Hospital, police said

According to Delhi Police, three individuals, aged between 21 and 23 years, were returning to Palam Colony from Delhi Technical University after playing a cricket match. While passing by Navjeevan Hospital, one of them received a video call, causing them to stop their scooter on the flyover. Delhi Road Accident: Toddler Dies After Being Run Over by Car Driven by Minor in Paharganj, CCTV Video Surfaces.

A car collided with the parked scooter and the impact of the collision caused one of the men to fall from the flyover. He succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Jaipur Golden Hospital, Rohini, where he was declared dead. The other two men suffered injuries and were also admitted to the hospital. Delhi Accident: 2 Killed, One Injured After Motorcycle Collides With Truck at Mahadev Chowk.

The deceased, along with the other injured individuals, were all residents of Palam Colony in the national capital. A case has been registered at Police Station Mangolpuri, and an investigation is ongoing to determine further details of the accident. Further information on the case is still awaited.

