New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has advised the people in the national capital to opt for carpooling and use public transport frequently to combat the air pollution.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta encourages private institutions to prioritise work-from-home arrangements in light of the prevailing pollution situation.

In view of the rising air pollution in the capital, Chief Minister Gupta had earlier decided to change the working hours of the offices of the Delhi Government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent pollution, ensuring that the pressure of vehicles on the roads does not increase all at once and the traffic load is evenly distributed, thereby reducing pollution levels, according to the release.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government is continuously making serious efforts to tackle pollution. In this series, the BJP government has already shown proactiveness by taking this step. The government does not want to seek solutions after the problem arises.

According to the Chief Minister, a meeting was recently held with senior scientific officers of the Environment Department to discuss the pollution in the capital. It was decided that during the winter season (from November 15 to February 15, 2026), phased changes would be made in the office timings of various departments of the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation.

The meeting also noted that during the previous government's tenure, office timings were altered when pollution increased in the capital during these periods. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to maintain a gap in the opening and closing times of offices to prevent simultaneous traffic pressure.

During winters in Delhi, the levels of pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 rise far above normal standards, severely deteriorating air quality and significantly impacting public health.

Currently, Delhi Government offices operate from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, and Delhi Municipal Corporation offices from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. Due to a 30-minute difference in timing, heavy traffic and congestion occur both in the morning and evening, further exacerbating air pollution.

The Chief Minister said that if a greater gap is maintained between the opening and closing times of both institutions, the number of vehicles on the roads at the same time will decrease, helping to reduce pollution.

According to the Chief Minister, there is a likelihood of increased pollution this year as well during the aforementioned period (November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026), so changes are being made to government office timings.

Under the proposed changes, the new winter timings for government offices will be as follows: Delhi Government offices from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, and Delhi Municipal Corporation offices from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. The Chief Minister stated that the objective of this decision is not only to distribute traffic pressure but also to provide citizens with better air quality.

She instructed the officials to implement this arrangement throughout the winter season strictly and to monitor traffic and pollution levels continuously. The Chief Minister expressed hope that this step would help reduce pollution and provide relief to the citizens of Delhi.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been categorised as 'poor' and 'very poor' in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality. (ANI)

