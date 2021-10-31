New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Delhi government is building a replica of "Ayodhya Ram Mandir" at the Thyagaraj Stadium complex here as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with all his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali Puja on November 4.

"I will worship Diwali with my cabinet ministers at seven o'clock in the evening on Diwali. It will be telecast live," Kejriwal announced while addressing a program in the Delhi Assembly complex on October 23.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The Delhi chief minister also requested all "residents of Delhi to conduct puja inside their homes."

Preparations are underway to construct a 30 feet high and 80 feet wide replica of the Ram Temple is being constructed at Thyagaraj stadium after the announcement made by the chief minister.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Recently, Chief Minister had performed Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya and had darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

He also announced that the Ayodhya would be included in the Chief Minister's pilgrimage plan of the Delhi government for senior citizens.

From the very next day itself, the Delhi cabinet approved the decision.

The 'Dilli ki Diwali' programme was started in 2019 when the Aam Aadmi Party government organised a grand cultural event at Central Park in Connaught Place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)