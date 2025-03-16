New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, inspected the Barapulla drain towards the Yamuna River at the Barapula Bridge on Sunday.

After the inspection, Rekha Gupta interacted with the reporters and said that the previous governments never took these drains seriously. She said that they were never cleaned, and the agencies were unclear as to who would clean them.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Return To Earth Date, Time: When Will Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Land on Earth Along With Butch Wilmore? Check Latest Updates.

"These are the drains that were never taken seriously by the previous governments. The drains were never cleaned. There was no clarity among the agencies as to which agency would clean them... We have given the responsibility of desilting to the irrigation and flood control department", Rekha Gupta said.

Further, Gupta said that the government will have to ensure that no waterlogging happens in the upcoming rainy season, for which the work is being done on a war footing.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"We have to ensure that there is no waterlogging during the rainy season...The work is being done on a war footing...We will ask the MLAs in writing about the works being done about the desilting of drains and sewage," she added.

Earlier on Saturday, Rekha Gupta held a meeting with farmers and took their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi budget 2025-26. Gupta said that the farmers have high hopes from the New Delhi government and emphasised that the that the Central and the Delhi governments, as a "double-engine government," would work together to resolve farmers' issues.

"We called the farmers from every corner of Delhi to consult about the budget. They have shared their suggestions with us," Gupta said. She noted that in the last 15-20 years, villages in Delhi saw little development, leading to heightened expectations from the newly formed Delhi government.

"We called the farmers from every corner of Delhi to consult about the budget. They have shared their suggestion with us," Gupta said. She noted that in the last 15-20 years, no work has been done for villages.

"They are now having a lot of hope from the new Delhi government. I assure them that all the problems they have put before us will be solved. Today, there is a double-engine government. The Central and Delhi governments together will solve every problem of the farmers," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)