New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, visited Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib to have 'darshan' of Holy 'Jore Sahib' of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, before the commencement of Guru Charan Yatra.

"Greetings and best wishes to everyone. May the blessings of Guru Sahib continue to be on everyone in the country and the world," Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said after the visit.

The Holy Jore Sahib is a pair of footwear belonging to Guru Gobind Singh, the last of the ten Sikh Gurus, and his wife, Mata Sahib Kaur. These rare and sacred relics have been preserved by the family of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for over 300 years.

They were brought to the Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib this evening by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The "Charan Suhawa - Guru Charan Yatra will begin from here tomorrow and conclude at Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, on November 1.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described his visit to the Gurdwara for 'darshan' as an "emotional moment."

"This is an emotional moment, a moment of devotion. This sentiment of Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the sentiment with which the Prime Minister tweeted is historic. From the time of Guru Gobind Singh ji, the holy Jore Sahib remained in Delhi. Now, these will be taken to Patna Sahib. Lakhs of devotees will have the darshan on the path. I believe this is an important moment for any sangat. We are fortunate to be sharing this moment," Sirsa said.

Hardeep Singh Puri also shared the image of the 'Jore Sahib' in a post on X.

Tarun Chugh said, "We got the opportunity to have the darshan of the Jore Sahib of the great Guru, the one who established Khalsa Panth. We are fortunate. A Guru who sacrificed his entire family for the country, for dharma. I thank Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Patna Sahib Prabandhak Committee, which have organised its 'Yatra'. The Yatra will go on from Delhi to Haryana to UP and then to Patna Sahib. Haryana CM and minister, UP CM and Deputy CM, MPs are leaving for the darshan. This is a grand programme. Lakhs of people have got the opportunity to have the darshan. This is a historic moment." (ANI)

