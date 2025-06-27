New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended the 48th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hauz Khas. CM Gupta was joined by BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj.

While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM expressed gratitude for receiving the opportunity to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra. She mentioned that she prayed to Lord Jagannath that give his blessings to Delhi and the country.

"Being a 'sevak of the state of Delhi, today I was able to 'jhadu gohari' in front of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra and this Rath Yatra is being inaugurated by paying my respects to the Lord. We pray to Lord Jagannath that his blessings remain on Delhi and the country", Rekha Gupta told reporters.

The Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory in view of the Jagannath Rath Yatra event.

As per the advisory, the traffic movement in Hauz Khas will be diverted or regulated between 2 pm to 6 pm on Aurobindo Marg and its adjoining stretches.

According to the advisory, the restricted stretches include the IIT Flyover to AIIMS Loop with possible congestion on the Outer Ring Road, Ring Road and August Kranti Marg.

"In view of the 47th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on 27.06.2025 (Friday) from 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM in Hauz Khas, traffic movement will be regulated/diverted on Aurobindo Marg and adjoining stretches. Restricted stretches include IIT Flyover to AIIMS Loop, with possible congestion on Outer Ring Road, Ring Road and August Kranti Marg. Kindly follow the advisory and plan your commute accordingly", the advisory read.

Meanwhile, the ISCKON Dwarka is organising the biggest Rath Yatra after Jagannath Puri whose chariot has been designed with 108 types of mangoes. The ISKCON will conduct distribution of 11,000 kg mangoes.

The devotees can get the opportunity to pull the chariot by arriving at ISKCON Dwarka at 4 pm on Friday.

During the festival in Puri, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra -- to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath Temple. The Rath Yatra ceremony attracts a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue.

Earlier today, a large number of devotees gathered at the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, as the grand annual Rath Yatra festival began on Friday morning.

People from across the country arrived to witness the grand chariots of the three deities: Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week before returning to the Jagannath temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wished for everyone's "happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health".

"On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!", PM Modi's 'X' post read. (ANI)

