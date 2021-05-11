New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday said she has returned home from hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

“Finally back at home after recovering from Corona. I am in deep gratitude to all - Doctors, family, friends, staff and well wishers for immense support. Prayers for all to stay safe and healthy,” she tweeted.

Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20 and she was later admitted to a health facility.

The Delhi chief minister had also isolated himself at his home after his wife contracted the infection.

