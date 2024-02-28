New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal of abetting the suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in 2020, holding that the prosecution has established his guilt.

Rajendra Singh, a 52-year-old doctor, had died by suicide in Durga Vihar on April 18, 2020.

Special Judge M K Nagpal pronounced Jarwal, who represents Deoli assembly constituency, guilty. The judge also found Jarwal's aide Kapil Nagar guilty of the crime.

Besides abetment of suicide, the judge also held the two guilty of criminal conspiracy, extortion and criminal intimidation.

“It is held that prosecution has successfully brought home guilt of Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar and proved its charges framed against them for commission of the offence punishable under section 306 and 34 (common intention) of IPC for abetting commission of suicide by Dr Rajendra Singh,” the judge held.

The judge said even in the absence of any corroborative or independent evidence showing proof of payment of different amounts of money by Singh or other tanker owners as extortion, as stated in the deceased doctor's dying declaration, the prosecution can be said to have successfully proved the offences against the two accused.

The judge will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on March 13.

The duo faces a maximum sentence of 10 years following their conviction.

In his suicide note, the doctor had accused Jarwal of driving him to end his life. Police had registered a case of alleged extortion and abetment to suicide against Jarwal on the basis of the note.

Like Jarwal, Singh was also associated with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007 and was involved in the business of supplying water through tankers. Police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water tanker owners, including Singh.

A case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against Jarwal and others based on a police complaint by the doctor's son Hemant. The FIR said Singh had been threatened and intimidated by Jarwal and his men.

Police said their investigation revealed that the money extorted from water tanker owners was routed through Anil Jarwal, the MLA's brother, and invested in several properties and farm houses in Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur.

Kapil Nagar, police said, administered a WhatsApp group of tanker owners. Its members included Jarwal.

