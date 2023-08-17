New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A Delhi Court has dismissed the bail plea of the suspended lawyer after considering the medical status report. The accused had sought interim bail on medical grounds. It was stated that the accused is a diabetic, has weak eyesight, and losing weight in judicial custody.

He is an accused in Tis Hazari firing and stone pelting between two groups of lawyers on July 5. The accused was allegedly leading one of the group.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Death Toll Increases to 71 After Floods and Landslides, Losses Worth Rs 7500 Crore, Rescue Operations Underway.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sanjay Sharma dismissed the interim bail plea of Lalit Sharma after considering the medical report and other facts.

"An interim bail on the medical grounds can only be granted where an In-custody person is suffering from any life-endangering ailment and he is not receiving appropriate treatment in jail," the court said in the order passed on August 14.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged on Car Bonnet in Hanumangarh, BJP Attacks Ashok Gehlot Govt After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

The court while dismissing the bail application also took of the medical report filed by the jail authorities.

The court observed, "According to the medical status report, the condition of the applicant is stable and he is regularly followed up for evaluation and management."

"On perusal of the medical status report, it is seen that the applicant is being attended since July 12, 2023, and all possible medical interventions is ensured to him including his medical examination in a Super Speciality Hospital of the nature of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital," ASJ Sharma said.

This Court said that it does not find any plausible reason to release the applicant on interim bail in view of the fact that he is already receiving appropriate medical intervention and follow up and in case, there is a need for any direction for treatment of the applicant in any Super Speciality Hospital, the applicant may approach the Court and can seek appropriate direction in that regard.

The Counsel for the applicant contended that the condition of the applicant is deteriorating and he is not receiving appropriate treatment.

It was submitted that there is fluid in the lungs of the applicant and for that reason, he was admitted to DDU Hospital. The eyesight of the applicant has weakened and his vital organs are likely to be adversely affected.

According to the medical status report, the applicant was sent for diagnosis several times but no report is received to date. He contended that the applicant is also sent to RML Hospital. However, the report is still awaited, the counsel argued.

He prayed that the applicant should be released on interim bail so that he can receive appropriate treatment from a hospital of his choice.

It was also contended that the applicant's wife is also under treatment in Apollo Hospital and she is advised to complete bed rest. He contended that the applicant's son is of tender age and he is not capable to support his ailing mother. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)