New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of a man accused of rape, calling the allegations serious and not ruling out the possibility of tampering with the evidence and threat to the witnesses.

Additional sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey was hearing the bail plea of accused Vinay Khanna.

In an order on July 21, the court said, "The contents of the complaint and the FIR reflect that on February 10, 2025, the accused had committed rape with the victim with false promise of marriage and on that day, he did not inform the victim about his marital status."

It noted that eight days later, Khanna again raped the victim on the false promise of marriage, following which he informed her that he was married.

"It is the allegation that the accused had also videographed and photographed the incident of the sexual relationship and had threatened the victim to circulate the same," the court noted.

Dismissing the man's plea, the court said "allegations against the accused are serious in nature and chances of tampering with the evidence or threatening the witnesses cannot be ruled out".

Advocate Rythm Sheel Srivastava appeared for the survivor.

