New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue on Friday reserved the order on cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Excise policy case.

The court also reserved an order on the cognizance of ED's supplementary Charge sheet against Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise case.

The court will pronounce the order on May 30.

Special judge M K Nagpal reserved the order on cognizance after hearing the arguments by the CBI counsel. The court will pronounce its order on May 27 at 4 pm.

On court query, the CBI told the court that the investigation was going on and more supplementary charge sheets would be filed.

This supplementary charge sheet is against Manish Sisodia, Butchi Babu, Arjun Pandey and Amanadeep Dhal. This supplementary charge sheet was filed on April 25 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy alleged scam case.

While filing the chargesheet CBI informed the court that sanction under Section 19 of PC Act to prosecute Manish Sisodia has been taken and is enclosed with the supplementary chargesheet.

CBI had stated that then excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna's name is also mentioned in the chargesheet in column 12 as a suspect in the chargesheet.

This chargesheet is accompanied by a list of witnesses as well as documents and articles. It is stated that the articles reflected in the list are all in the form of digital evidence and the devices containing the documents are lying with CSFL and reports are still pending, noted the court.

Further, this chargesheet is accompanied by a DVD containing the chargesheet as well as statements of witnesses and RUD. One hash value certificate with respect to the DVD is also filed on record with the supplementary chargesheet.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). (ANI)

